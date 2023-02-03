Sentencing for Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and will be sentenced on Friday.

The trial for Williams began on Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.

Williams shot and killed Angelo Catala on Oct. 21, 2020, outside Nunzio’s Pizzeria on Lorain Road.

According to police, Williams backed his car into Catala’s vehicle in the parking lot of the restaurant.

The two men began arguing and Williams shot Catala in the back before driving away, police say.

Catala walked into the pizza shop after being shot and collapsed.

EMS took him to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police say.

On Oct. 24, 2020, Williams approached two gas station employees at a gas station near Denison Avenue and West 65th Street and asked if they knew about the murder, police say.

The employees asked him to leave.

Willams then robbed them at gunpoint and shot one of the employees, police say.

The employee did survive the shooting.

Police say Williams was taken into custody on Oct. 27, 2020.

