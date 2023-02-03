2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

Akron Police are seizing guns at record numbers even as the violent crime rate rises in the city.
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release.

Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in the 600 block of Hallie Avenue.

The bullets missed the victim, but a nearby home, occupied at the time, and a vehicle, were struck by gunfire, police say.

There were no injuries reported during the shooting.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

