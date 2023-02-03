2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia

Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day
Ohio State Highway Patrol informs people to be mindful on the road for St. Patrick’s Day(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:53 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release.

Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m.

The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound on-ramp from South Broadway Street, troopers say.

Troopers say there were indicators of impairment and after field sobriety tests were administered, Bayliss was arrested for OVI.

Bayliss will also have other traffic and criminal offenses filed, troopers say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Bernice King kicks off Kent State University’s Black History Month celebration
Bernice King kicks off Kent State University’s Black History Month celebration
Say your vows at Cleveland Municipal Court this Valentine’s Day
About two weeks ago the 19 Troubleshooters took you inside the apartment of a Cleveland man...
Cleveland man fed up after his apartment floods again
Bernice King kicks off Kent State University’s Black History Month celebration
Bernice King kicks off Kent State University’s Black History Month celebration