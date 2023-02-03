Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release.

Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m.

The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound on-ramp from South Broadway Street, troopers say.

Troopers say there were indicators of impairment and after field sobriety tests were administered, Bayliss was arrested for OVI.

Bayliss will also have other traffic and criminal offenses filed, troopers say.

