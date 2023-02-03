2 Strong 4 Bullies
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing 5.5 years

Amanda Dean, a mother of four, disappeared in July 2017 from Collins.
Amanda Dean, a mother of four, disappeared in July 2017 from Collins.(Source: Family of Amanda Dean)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil is being held for a missing Huron County mother on her 42 birthday, according to a press release.

Amanda Dean has been missing since July 2017.

Family of Huron County mother missing for 5 years demands answers

Organizers say the vigil is being held outside of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk.

Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults joined the search in January.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

