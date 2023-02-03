Vigil held for Huron County woman missing 5.5 years

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil is being held for a missing Huron County mother on her 42 birthday, according to a press release.

Amanda Dean has been missing since July 2017.

Organizers say the vigil is being held outside of the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk.

Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults joined the search in January.

