2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

(WSAW)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard.

Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.

Wind chills won’t rise above zero degrees until late Saturday morning.

Due to extremely cold temperatures, warming centers will be open in Cleveland and Akron.

Cleveland

These recreation centers will be open for extended hours to serve as warming centers from 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

Akron

This community center will be open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. to serve as a warming center on Friday, and a an emergency overnight shelter from 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Feb. 3:

  • Summit Lake Community Center: 380 W. Crosier St.

[ CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FIRST ALERT FORECAST ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
A massive bird flu outbreak among chickens in the U.S. has caused millions of birds to be...
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cecilia Kimmel
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
A treasure to some neighbors, a nuisance to at least one, the case of the outdoor pizza oven...
Smoke ready to clear in Cleveland Heights pizza oven case
Man injured, 2 dogs die in Canton house fire
(Source: Canton police)
Man robs bank inside Canton Giant Eagle