Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard.

Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.

Wind chills won’t rise above zero degrees until late Saturday morning.

Due to extremely cold temperatures, warming centers will be open in Cleveland and Akron.

Cleveland

These recreation centers will be open for extended hours to serve as warming centers from 11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center: 1380 E. 32nd St.

Akron

This community center will be open from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. to serve as a warming center on Friday, and a an emergency overnight shelter from 7 p.m. - 8 a.m. Feb. 3:

Summit Lake Community Center: 380 W. Crosier St.

