15-year-old girl arrested for threatening to shoot student at Midview High School, sheriff says

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a student at Midview High School, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The alleged threat included bringing the gun to the school on Feb. 3, according to LCSO.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the threat at 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 2, LCSO stated.

LCSO said the mother of a 14-year-old Midview student called the sheriff’s office after learning of the rumor her son heard about the threat.

Deputies conducted several interviews into the night about the complaint.

A student told deputies that she overheard two girls talking about a school shooting, including “would you kill someone and how,” according to LCSO.

LCSO said she also overheard one of the girls mention that she had a knife.

The girl who overheard this conversation reported it to a teacher, said LCSO.

School personnel resolved the incident involving the knife, LCSO stated.

However, LCSO said the school was not made aware of the threat to bring a weapon to school students.

LCSO said as a result of the investigation by the sheriff’s office, deputies learned that the girl who was talking to the girl with the knife allegedly threatened to bring a gun to the school on Friday and shoot the girl who reported the knife to the teacher.

The 15-year-old girl who allegedly made the threat was arrested, LCSO confirmed.

LCSO said she taken to the Lorain County Detention Home with these recommended charges:

terroristic threats

aggravated menacing

The sheriff’s office informed Midview Schools of the threat and the outcome of the investigation, LCSO stated.

