BB shatters window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Westlake, police say

(Michael K. Dakota)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream was shot out by a BB or pellet gun, Westlake Police confirmed, and detectives are trying to find the suspect.

WPD said employees called police around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 reporting they heard two loud “pop” sounds as the window on the business shattered.

Officers went to the scene and saw a BB or pellet penetrated one of two glass panes on one of the building, according to police.

WPD said officers searched the area and found two other businesses had damaged windows as well.

The officers took criminal damage reports, and investigators are working to gather surveillance footage in the area to find a suspect, according to WPD.

Call WPD if you have any other information on the crime.

