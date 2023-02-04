Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant.
The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.
Officials also said six people were arrested on felony warrants.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
