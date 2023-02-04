2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested

The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant.

The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Posted by Cleveland Police First District on Friday, February 3, 2023

Officials also said six people were arrested on felony warrants.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

