Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant.

The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

The First District Vice and VCRT Unit recently executed a residential search warrant on Bernard Ave, in which resulted... Posted by Cleveland Police First District on Friday, February 3, 2023

Officials also said six people were arrested on felony warrants.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.