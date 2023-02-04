2 Strong 4 Bullies
Donovan Mitchell fined, Dillon Brooks suspended for NBA brawl

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks lays on the ground during a fight with Cleveland...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks lays on the ground during a fight with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Cleveland. Mitchell and Brooks were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced Friday by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, NBA Head of Basketball Operations.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, and Mitchell was given a technical foul and ejected.

The incident occurred with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Grizzlies play host to the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell is making $30.3 million this season.

