Donovan Mitchell fined, Dillon Brooks suspended for NBA brawl
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced Friday by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, NBA Head of Basketball Operations.
Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, and Mitchell was given a technical foul and ejected.
The incident occurred with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Grizzlies play host to the Toronto Raptors.
Mitchell is making $30.3 million this season.
