Donovan Mitchell fined, Dillon Brooks suspended for NBA brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced Friday by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, NBA Head of Basketball Operations.

Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, and Mitchell was given a technical foul and ejected.

The incident occurred with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 128-113 victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks fight in the Grizzlies-Cavs game!



Mitchell was not happy about a low blow from Brooks. They were both ejected. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/7BCucBgneZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 3, 2023

Brooks will serve his suspension Sunday, Feb. 5 when the Grizzlies play host to the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell is making $30.3 million this season.

