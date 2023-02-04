2 Strong 4 Bullies
John Adams, Cleveland baseball’s iconic drummer, laid to rest

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you went to a Cleveland baseball game in town over the last half century, chances are you know about John Adams.

He was the ever-present, one-man band, beating his drum, a legend.

The 71-year-old man died Monday after a long illness.

Hundreds filled the pews of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Saturday morning to pay their respects.

John Adams, legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years.(WOIO-TV)

Adams racked up more than 3500 games, cheering on the team and the fans with the steady beat of his drum for nearly 50 years.

Saturday morning, his loved ones spoke of his dedication.

“When young John Adams carried his drum into Cleveland stadium in 1973, he certainly couldn’t have predicted the life-changing commitment that would follow. Almost 50 years later, the Indians/Guardians organization would honor him as the 12th recipient in their distinguished Hall of Fame. The bench he occupied has moved to the Guardians heritage park with a bronze sculpture, with his drum on top of it. His journey to that point is the story of the ultimate fan,” said friend, Vicky Arida.

After the funeral mass, dozens lined the sidewalk outside the cathedral for the procession to where Adams would be buried.

John Adams, legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years.(WOIO-TV)

On the steps, drummers from all over, beating a steady rhythm as loved ones said their farewells.

And as the beat went on, a photo of Adams placed front and center with drums, a reminder that his spirit lives on and he will not be forgotten.

John Adams, legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years.(WOIO-TV)

In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a donation to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund.

Click here if you’d like to contribute.

