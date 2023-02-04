2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Landlord still hasn’t fixed Ravenna man’s collapsed bathroom ceiling

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ravenna renter Sean Carter told 19 News he’s been fighting an uphill battle against his landlord ever since his bathroom ceiling collapsed.

“Mold, it’s spiders,” Carter said. “It’s if you look up in that hole it’s like a movie like chronicles of Narnia you walk through the closet and it’s like a different world and it’s like for me to stand under there and try to be clean it’s just inappropriate, it’s embarrassing.”

A little over 3 weeks ago 19 News confronted Carter’s landlord. He assured us his ceiling would be fixed the next day, but it looked the same when we came back.

“I actually have a text message of him telling me you can look at the ceiling until you leave,” said Carter.

Carter showed us text messages he sent the landlord for months asking him to fix the leak. He even has progress photos of the ceiling that show the leak got worse.

“He came on the 1st and asked me, ‘Where is the rent?’ and I’m like, ‘Uh sir, you still have not fixed my shower’ and the video that I presented was him trying to convince me that I can take a shower with a whole moldy ceiling up top and it’s just unacceptable.”

19 News called Carter’s landlord James Gardener again Friday.

“The leak was fixed the next day I have receipts proving so,” Gardener said.

We asked him why he hadn’t fixed the ceiling.

“The ceiling I will replace when he moves because he created the ceiling episode,” said Gardener.

Gardener claims that because carter had his phone in the shower and because of the way the debris fell he believes carter tore the ceiling down himself and says he plans to sue him for property damage.

“If he’s so distraught as you say he is then please let him go somewhere else,” Gardener. “I’ll fix the ceiling and rent the apartment tomorrow.”

Carter said the whole ordeal has been stressful for him and for his family.

“Me my family it’s kind of embarrassing to me because when I have to go seek for shelter,” Carter. “I don’t want nobody else to be trapped to the way I was trapped because a home is supposed to be safety, you’re supposed to feel good.”

Carter plans on moving out as soon as possible and he says he plans on filing a lawsuit against his landlord too.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Lorain County Sheriff's Office file photo
15-year-old girl arrested for threatening to shoot student at Midview High School, sheriff says
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man charged in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
BB shatters window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Westlake, police say