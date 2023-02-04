Legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most Cleveland baseball fans can hardly remember a time when the sounds of John Adams’ drum wasn’t heard at a game in his hometown.

3500 games and a half-century later he is being laid to rest.

Hundreds came to honor and remember John Adams for his pounding on his iconic drum at home games in Cleveland.

Larry Kennedy knew Adams well. He even played with him for 5 years high in the stands at the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium on the shores of Lake Erie.

“We sat there through the rain, the shine, the good, the bad, the games. So, I got to know John and Cathy very well. He was truly the guy everybody was talking about, was there to support the Tribe, support the fans, cared about everybody,” Kennedy said.

Others remember the legendary baseball drummer with fondly. Odie Bacorn was among them.

“I remember John. I remember the beating of the drum. It was so iconic. You’d hear it like the bottom of the 7th or whenever the Indians were up or rallying. He would start beating that drum and he was a very nice guy.”

