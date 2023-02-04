2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Mayor Bibb’s proposed budget calls for cutting nearly 150 vacant police officer positions

By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Is your safety at risk?

The mayor’s budget calls for reducing the police force by about 150 officers. However, city leaders say this doesn’t take away from public safety.

“Vacancies don’t keep the city safe,” said Cleveland’s Chief Director of Public Safety, Karrie Howard. “The police officers who are out there actually doing the work, keep the city safe.”

Director Howard wasn’t mincing words when it came to the city’s proposed budget.

The 500-page document eliminates just over 250 positions within the city. 142 of them, coming from the Cleveland Police Department. However, it’s not quite what it seems. All CPD positions on the chopping block are vacant, meaning no one loses their job.

Director Howard says this isn’t defunding the police. In fact, he calls the budget an investment.

“That investment comes in the form of the 7% salary increases. That investment comes in the form of providing them more tools and technology to help them do their jobs,” said Director Howard.

Some of those tools include dash cams, gun detection technology, and new cruisers.

Investment or not, the loss of positions doesn’t come as a surprise to many.

It’s another reminder of the daily struggle of law enforcement agencies to hire and retain officers.

“In my 34 years on the job, we’ve never experienced such an issue, if you want to say, of finding individuals that want to become law enforcement officers, law enforcement professionals,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

That struggle is reflected in CPD’s current numbers. According to Chief Drummond, the police department has just under 1,300 officers, putting them down around 200 officers even in the new budget.

Filling and retaining those open positions is certainly a daunting task ahead. However, Chief Drummond says they’ll do everything they can to get there.

While city officials say this is a good thing, Cleveland’s police union disagrees.

Union President Jeff Follmer sent 19 News this statement: “It’s disappointing to see the mayor’s position on decreasing our numbers. The union has concerns on our officer safety and officers getting burned out. With a reduced number, I cannot see how the city of Cleveland will get quality service and feel safe.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
BB shatters window of Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream in Westlake, police say
A judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Friday...
Hudson physician sentenced for role in prescription drug kickback conspiracy
He played it at at 35-hundred Cleveland baseball games
Legendary fan and drummer remembered for loyally playing at Cleveland baseball games for nearly 50 years