Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today, we’ll see highs reach the mid 30s.

Clouds increase tonight with temperatures remaining nearly steady.

Sunday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the mid 40s.

A risk of rain arrives early Sunday night but ends before lows bottom out around 30.

Monday’s early clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs around 40.

Tuesday will be windy, rainy and mild with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs peak in the 40s to around 50.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.