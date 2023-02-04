2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohioan witnesses US officials shoot down Chinese spy balloon

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohioan captured the moment a U.S. fighter jet shot down the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon.

Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down the Chinese balloon off the coast. (Robert Whitehurst/WMBF)

Pentagon officials confirmed the balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor at around 2:40 p.m. nearly 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris

The AP reports the balloon was originally seen flying over Montana, which is home to one of the country’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Friday canceled a scheduled trip to high-stakes Beijing that was aimed at easing tensions between the U.S. and China, according to the AP.

RELATED: Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously told reporters the U.S. had been tracking the balloon since Tuesday, when President Joe Biden was first briefed on the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Northeast Ohioan witnesses US officials shoot down Chinese spy balloon
Northeast Ohioan witnesses US officials shoot down Chinese spy balloon near Myrtle Beach
Legendary Cleveland fan and drummer John Adams passes away
John Adams, Cleveland baseball’s iconic drummer, laid to rest
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia Commons retention pond