2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Duo wanted for stealing safe, shotgun from home in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood

Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a...
Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The duo climbed into a bathroom window of the home, located in the 3400 block of West 49th Street, on Jan. 31, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

One of the suspects was caught on camera, police said.

Anyone with information into the theft has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Man arrested in Florida in connection to murder of woman found in Shaker Heights apartment
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
2 arrested, over 2 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop on Ohio Turnpike (bodycam)
A local mom says her daughters 7th grade class's teacher was caught on video, calling a student...
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs