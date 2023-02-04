Police: Duo wanted for stealing safe, shotgun from home in Cleveland’s Stockyard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a safe and a shotgun from a home in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The duo climbed into a bathroom window of the home, located in the 3400 block of West 49th Street, on Jan. 31, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

One of the suspects was caught on camera, police said.

Anyone with information into the theft has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.