Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday.
The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons.
Twinsburg Fire shared these photos of the mission:
Members from the following departments helped on scene:
- Macedonia Professional Firefighters Local 3947
- Macedonia Police Department - Ohio
- Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department
- Twinsburg Fire
- Valley Fire District
- Interstate Towing and Transport Specialists Inc.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.