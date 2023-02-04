2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond

Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond
Unoccupied truck gets stuck in frozen Macedonia retention pond(Twinsburg Fire)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders worked through the frigid temperatures to retrieve an unoccupied truck from a retention pond in Macedonia on Friday.

The Summit County Water Rescue Team worked together to safely get the truck out of the pond at Macedonia Commons.

Twinsburg Fire shared these photos of the mission:

Caption

Members from the following departments helped on scene:

