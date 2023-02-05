2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chardon Local Schools employee saves elementary student from choking

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A staff member in the Chardon Local Schools is being hailed a hero after saving an elementary student from choking last month.

Superintendent Michael P. Hanlon said Kristy Holbert, a cafeteria monitor at Park Elementary School, jumped into action on Jan. 24 after seeing a student in distress while eating lunch.

Officials said Holbert determined through closer evaluations the student was choking and administered the Heimlich maneuver to save the student.

Hanlon said Holbert’s confident and responsive application of departmental emergency training made an “invaluable” difference in the boy’s life.

“I commend her for her excellence and courage, demonstrating a commitment to our highest priority — the safety and wellness of Hilltoppers,” Hanlon said in a comment.

Holbert will be recognized for her life-saving efforts during the district’s Board of Education meeting on Feb. 21.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

