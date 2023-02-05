2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Charles Kimbrough, who played anchor in ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies

FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy...
FILE - Charles Kimbrough, right, poses with Candice Bergen, a fellow cast member of the "Murphy Brown" TV series, as they are reunited for a segment of the NBC "Today" program in New York, on Feb. 27, 2008. Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Bergen on "Murphy Brown," has died.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died Jan. 11 in Culver City, California. He was 86.

Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination in 1990 for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.

The New York Times first reported his death and his son confirmed it Sunday to The Associated Press.

Kimbrough’s wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server Vera on the 1970s and ‘80s CBS sitcom “Alice,” died in 2016. They married in 2002, more than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died in 2007.

The Times reports that Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, and a stepdaughter, Holly Howland.

Born May 23, 1936, Kimbrough spent years in the New York theater scene. He was nominated for a Tony in 1971 for his Broadway performance in the Steven Sondheim musical “Company.”

Kimbrough also lent his voice to a gargoyle named Victor in Disney’s animated film “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say
A fight breaks out at a grocery store after someone posted about “free food” being distributed...
Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment
Video caught by WMBF's meteorologist Robert Whitehurst shows the moments after the US shot down...
Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions