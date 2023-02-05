Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured during Pro Bowl Games
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered an injury during Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.
Pelissero says Garrett dislocated his toe during the Feb. 5 event, with X-rays coming back as negative for any broken bones.
Garrett was joined by Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio in representing Cleveland during this year’s event.
Garrett, who finished his 2023 campaign with 60 total tackles, 16 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, was also seen limping off the field in Las Vegas.
19 News has reached out to the Browns for comment.
