2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured during Pro Bowl Games

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett suffered an injury during Sunday’s Pro Bowl Games, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero says Garrett dislocated his toe during the Feb. 5 event, with X-rays coming back as negative for any broken bones.

Garrett was joined by Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio in representing Cleveland during this year’s event.

Garrett, who finished his 2023 campaign with 60 total tackles, 16 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, was also seen limping off the field in Las Vegas.

19 News has reached out to the Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns, University Hospitals announce long-term extension
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Steve Wilks’ attorneys: ‘There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL’
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas sits on the bench during an NFL football game...
Browns great Joe Thomas names consecutive snap streak his proudest moment
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammate Tyler Shelvin at the end...
CLE connections to AFC Championship game