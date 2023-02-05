East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) -East Palestine resident Nate Velez says he’s never seen anything like what he witnessed Friday night in East Palestine after a train derailed, causing a massive explosion and fire.

“Whenever we drove up to it, it was like you know watching a movie, it was awe-inspiring, we were frozen,” he said.

Fifty cars were involved in the accident and authorities say at least 20 of those cars were carrying hazardous chemicals.

“As soon as we got into town, with the windows up and everything, you could smell it and taste it and I had a headache. I kept saying to my wife, this smells like if you’re painting something and you’re doing it inside and you don’t open a window,” said Velez.

Velez says the magnitude caused him, his family and his relatives to evacuate, leaving everything behind including three households and his business, Velez Engines.

“I was crying at my house because I didn’t want to leave,” said Troy, Velez’s 8-year-old son.

Velez tells 19 News they’re hunkering down at a rented location in the next town over and it’s costing them a fortune.

“I’m not, we’re not rich people but can you imagine being in this situation with three families trying to find a place to stay and literally buying everything you need as you go?” he said. “On top of that if you’re like me, my house is one side of the tracks and my business is on the other side, so my livelihood and my home are blocked.”

Mayor Trent Conoway says the town is still evacuated as crews and investigators remain on standby which Velez says is frustrating.

He wants answers about when they’ll be able to come back home to a cleaned-up environment, one that’s safe for all.

