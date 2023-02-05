2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say
Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release.

Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.

Fire officials say that crews knocked down the fire within minutes.

There were no injuries during the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
Tre’ Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii firefighter helped by life-saving efforts from Bay Village firefighter dies
The Geauga County plane crash last week was transporting an inmate guilty on child porn charges...
NTSB: Plane carrying ‘Dandy Daddy’ crashed due to engine failure