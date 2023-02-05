Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release.

Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.

Fire officials say that crews knocked down the fire within minutes.

There were no injuries during the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

