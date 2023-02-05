Hawaii firefighter helped by life-saving efforts from Bay Village firefighter dies

MAUI, Hawaii (WOIO) - The Maui County firefighter that was swept into a storm drain last month died Saturday, according to Maui County officials.

It is with a heavy heart that we offer news of firefighter Tre’ Evans-Dumaran. The ‘ohana of Tre’ Evans-Dumaran has... Posted by County of Maui on Saturday, February 4, 2023

24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran, who was with the Maui County Fire Department for over three years, was in the ICU since the Jan. 27 incident caused by heavy rains, according to HawaiiNewsNow.

Bay Village firefighter Jeremy Gillespie, who was in Hawaii at the time of the incident, rushed to the scene and started performing CPR until first responders were able to arrive at the scene.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen offered his condolences to the family in a statement, saying the community is “devastated” by the loss.

“My heart was broken by the news,” he said.

“Every day our emergency responders put their lives at risk to help others, looking out for the community they serve. This is a reminder of that risk and the courageous work they do for all of us.”

