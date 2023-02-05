2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma. (Source: WGAL, BALOGUN FAMILY, CNN)
By Barbara Barr
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma.

That’s the case for David Balogun.

The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg.

David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys science and computer programing.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and study black holes and supernovas,” he said.

The boy’s parents have advanced degrees, but they said raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts can be a bit challenging.

“He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that does have the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that are beyond his years. And sometimes beyond my understanding,” said David’s mother Ronya Balogun.

David credits several of his favorite teachers for his academic success. They said he taught them a few things too in the few years it took him to get through high school.

“David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching,” said teacher Cody Derr.

After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, David’s family said they are currently looking at colleges and universities across the country to try to find one that’s just the right fit.

But so far, David and those around him have come up with the right answers.

David said his favorite thing is learning. But he also likes to play sports and the piano. He said he is also working on his black belt in martial arts.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

The Geauga County plane crash last week was transporting an inmate guilty on child porn charges...
NTSB: Plane carrying ‘Dandy Daddy’ crashed due to engine failure
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
9-year-old graduates high school
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
Northeast Ohioan witnesses US officials shoot down Chinese spy balloon