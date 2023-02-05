Northeast Ohio Weather: Above average temperatures for much of this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will become mainly cloudy, breezy and mild with the risk of a late-day shower and highs in the mid 40s.

A slight risk of rain arrives early tonight before the risk of a winter mix including freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30.

Monday’s early clouds and a little lake snow will give way to partly cloudy skies with highs approaching 40.

Tuesday will be windy, rainy and mild with highs in the low 50s.Wednesday and Thursday will see highs peak in the 40s to around 50.

