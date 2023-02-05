NTSB: Plane carrying ‘Dandy Daddy’ crashed due to engine failure

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The plane that crashed while carrying a federal prison inmate experienced engine failure prior to crashing in Geauga County last month, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The six people on board the multi-engine aircraft, a Piper PA-31-350, during the Jan. 18 crash were uninjured, according to previous reports.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that 67-year-old Carl “Dandy Daddy” Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane.

Jasperse was previously sentenced to 102 months, or 8.5 years, in prison for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material in Florida between 2020 and 2021. Investigators found more than 4,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material while executing a search warrant.

The preliminary crash report said the plane carrying Jasperse, along with four federal agents, was heading to Detroit to pick up a second inmate before flying to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NTSB officials said the pilot observed oil leaking from one of the plane’s engines while around 6,000 feet in the air. The pilot did not declare an emergency until the plane was around 7,400 feet in the air when the right engine lost power.

The plane, which left from Youngstown, diverted to the Geauga County Airport in Middlefield, the report says.

Officials said the pilot determined he wouldn’t be able to stop the plane prior to it reaching the end of the 3,500-foot runway, but chose to continue on the ground instead of re-attempting a landing.

The plane overran the runway by 600 feet where it hit a hill and a fence before stopping, officials said.

Investigators noticed cracks near the failed engine while inspecting the crashed plane.

This is a developing story.

