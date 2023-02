CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot Monday morning in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. 6th Street.

W. 6th Street shooting ((Source: WOIO))

Cleveland police said both victims were transported to a local hospital.

At this time, there are no arrests.

