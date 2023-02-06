2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident.

Accused of stabbing an EMS captain ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain in the leg on Sept. 4, 2021 at a gas station near the intersection of Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road in Cleveland.

The captain was in uniform when he stopped in a marked EMS vehicle at the gas station.

Cleveland police said Nevius was in a two-car crash near the entrance to the gas station, when he ran from the scene of the accident, pulled open the door to the EMS vehicle and assaulted the captain.

The captain spent one night in the hospital.