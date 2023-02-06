2 Strong 4 Bullies
8-year-old girl improving after being shot by family member in Cleveland

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned that the young girl and sole survivor of a shooting that left four people dead, could be released from the hospital as early as this week according to a close family friend.

It was on Jan. 13 when Cleveland Police Detectives say 41-year-old Martin Muniz flagged down officers saying, “I did something bad.” Muniz who is currently being held on a $5-million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail is accused of shooting and killing four of his family members and critically injuring the 8-year-old girl.

Police say Muniz shot all five victims in different rooms of the Mack Court home where he was staying. The suspect’s father Miguel Gonzalez died at the scene, along with his sister Angelic Gonzalez and his nephew 16-year-old Jayden Baez. Muniz’s brother-in-law Anthony Booth died the next day at the hospital from his injuries.

8-year-old Eyana, the niece of the suspect is the sole survivor, losing her brother, both parents and her grandfather to the domestic dispute that day.

Gloria Hernandez of Chicago, a close family friend says Eyana has improved tremendously and is getting strong everyday, “Eyana is doing well. She’s improved a ton. Physically she’s great. There’s still going to be a long road to recovery for her. Psychologically of course, but, she’s doing very well.”

Hernandez was the best friend of Eyana’s mother Angelic, and tells 19 News Eyana is a miracle who now has a second chance at life, “She’s a miracle walking. I’m excited for her to see what her future’s going to be like. But, I’m also very sad because it’s going to take a toll on her not having the only people she knew, which was her dad, her brother and her mother.”

An entire community has now opened their hearts, praying for Eyana or Princess E as she was lovingly called by her mom. Cleveland Police Second District officers even gifted Eyana a hospital visit by Princess Against Cancer, giving her one major reason to smile again.

Eyana could be released from the hospital as early as this week.

A GoFundMe account is still accepting donations to help with outstanding funeral expense for her family and Eyana’s hospital bills.

