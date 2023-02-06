80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”

The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.

Akron police said the victim suffered a laceration to her arm when the suspect forcefully pried her purse away.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a blue Kia Sorento.

Officers later spotted the vehicle in the area of Grant and South Streets and initiated a traffic stop.

Two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody.

The driver, QuAndre Wright, 21, was charged with robbery.

His passenger, KayJion Hale, 21, was charged with complicity to commit robbery. Both men are locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Police added the victim’s purse was found in their vehicle.

