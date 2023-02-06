Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man surrendered to Akron police and SWAT after a series of incidents that ultimately led to a standoff, according to a news release.

Officers responded to Bill’s Place located in the 500 block of North Main Street, around 1:45 p.m. for a domestic-related fight call.

Police say a 22-year-old woman told officers that the suspect Daixhan Tolbert, 23, with whom she is in a relationship, threatened to shoot her.

Tolbert reportedly followed the woman to Bill’s place where employees brought her inside and locked the doors keeping him from coming inside the store.

Citizens in the area directed officers toward Jesse Avenue, where Tolbert was seen running.

As officers approached Tolbert, he ignored verbal commands to stop and barricaded himself inside a 400 block of Butler Street residence, police say.

The SWAT team was called to the scene due to the circumstances.

Around 3 p.m., and after an hour of de-escalation efforts, Tolbert surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, police say.

A loaded handgun, believed to belong to Tolbert, was recovered during a search, police say.

Police say the firearm was reported stolen out of West Virginia.

Tolbert was later booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with:

Domestic Violence

Menacing

Receiving Stolen Property

Obstructing Official Business

Weapons under Disability

He also has had two unrelated felony warrants for felonious assault and burglary from an incident in Stark County.

