Cleveland gas prices have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says

By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Average gasoline prices in Cleveland have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g, according to GasBuddy’s survey.

Gas prices in Cleveland are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.60 per gallon.

GasBuddy reported the cheapest station in Cleveland was priced at $3.09/g on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.89/g.

Akron gas prices have fallen 18.2 cents per gallon, averaging around $3.40 per gallon.

