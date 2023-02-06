Cleveland police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times in fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died after being shot multiple times during a shooting on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers arrived at East 156th Street and Damon Avenue around 6:20 p.m. to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body, police say.

Javon Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that Davis was driving in the area and a dark-colored SUV was following his vehicle.

The occupants of the dark SUV started firing gunshots into Davis’s vehicle, police say.

Davis then exited his vehicle and collapsed in the street.

The unknown suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide members at 216-623-5464.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

