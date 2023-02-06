2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cuyahoga County Sheriff resigns after less than a year in office

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett (Source: Cuyahoga County officials)
Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett (Source: Cuyahoga County officials)((Source: Cuyahoga County))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Monday morning.

Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022.

He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022.

Hammett began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

19 News has reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for a comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
SWAT generic image
Akron police: Standoff suspect in custody after threatening to shoot woman
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Elyria woman arrested after shooting husband, police say