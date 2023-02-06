Cuyahoga County Sheriff resigns after less than a year in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Sheriff Steven Hammett resigned Monday morning.

Hammett was named the interim sheriff on May 23, 2022.

He replaced Sheriff Christopher Viland, who resigned on April 30, 2022.

Hammett began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

19 News has reached out to Cuyahoga County officials for a comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.