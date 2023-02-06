Elyria woman arrested after shooting husband, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was arrested after shooting her husband on Monday morning, according to an Elyria Police Department news release.

Police say officers arrived at North West River Road around 6:35 a.m. and found Steven Johnson, 73, had sustained a gunshot wound inside the residence.

He was taken to University Hospital in Elyria and later transferred to Metro Hospital Cleveland for his injuries, police say.

Police said Cheryl Johnson, 66, was at the residence and was charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, and domestic violence.

She was taken to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department pending her initial hearing.

The Elryia Police Department is still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org.

