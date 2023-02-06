Explainer: What chemical is on board derailed Ohio train before they burn it off in ‘controlled release’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Friday, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near Eat Palestine, Ohio and among the 100 cars were five loaded with the chemical vinyl chloride.

On Monday afternoon the plan is to use a small charge to blow a hole in each of the rail cars containing the chemical, letting them drain into a pit that has been dug, and using flare lighting it and burning it off.

This process is known as a controlled release, in an attempt to keep the tanker cars from exploding.

An expanded evacuation zone now stretches one mile by two miles because according to an official with Norfolk Southern, inhaling the burning chemical could be deadly.

Kurt Rhoads, an environmental engineer and associate professor for Care Western Reserve University, held a conversation about the chemicals and potential harm.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.