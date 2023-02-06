Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid firefighters are still fighting a fire at a warehouse that caught fire early Monday morning, according to a Euclid Fire Department Facebook post.

Firefighters say crews arrived at 24240 Rockwell Dr. around 2:40 a.m. to find smoke coming from a manufacturing building.

A fire was found burning inside a large sealed oven containing around four and 12 billets of magnesium, firefighters say.

Firefighters say while the fire was burning in the sealed oven, crews removed combustibles and explosives from and around the oven.

No injuries have been reported during the active fire.

The Euclid Fire Department has this property listed as a target hazard due to a high amount of magnesium on-site and within various buildings on the property.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

