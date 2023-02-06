2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Hawken School bus driver loses license for 1 year for driving bus drunk on the highway

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood woman was sentenced Monday in Lyndhurst Municipal Court after being convicted of OVI for driving a Hawken School bus drunk on the highway.

Diene Hines pleaded guilty on Jan. 9.

On Monday, Judge Dominic Coletta ordered Hines to be on probation for one year, obtain an alcohol and/or substance abuse assessment, and obtain a mental health assessment,

Hines also lost her license for one year.

Prior to sentencing, Hines completed a 72-hour Driver Intervention Program (DIP).

Lyndhurst police said Hines was spotted by a caller around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 23, 2022.

The caller told police Hines was swaying between the lanes on I-271 northbound, drove over the lane markers at the top of the exit ramp to Cedar Road and then was hitting curbs while driving down Cedar Road.

Diene Hines
Diene Hines((Source: Lyndhurst police))

Police officers met Hines in the school bus parking lot and took her into custody. School officials said there were no students on the bus.

Hawken School officials said Hines is no longer employed at the school.

If Hines violates probation, she could be sentenced to jail or given a longer and/or more restrictive probation.

