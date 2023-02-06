Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an evacuation notice on Sunday for residents in Palestine following Friday’s train wreck.

DeWine also deployed the Ohio National Guard at around 8 p.m., officials said.

East Palestine: Residents living within a mile of the train derailment site who have not yet left their homes are asked to immediately evacuate due to the potential of a major explosion. pic.twitter.com/F2BWmBipPx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 6, 2023

The update comes following the 50-car derailment at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3, according to the Associated Press.

The AP says 20 of the cars contained hazardous materials.

According to a press release, DeWine said there is a potential of a catastrophic tanker failure due to drastic temperature changes in one of the rail cars.

With the tanker failure looming, DeWine said an explosion could occur and could send shrapnel up to a mile wide.

“Although teams are working to prevent an explosion from happening, residents living within a mile of the site are advised to immediately leave the area,” DeWine said. While most individuals in the one-mile radius have already evacuated, local officials say that more than 500 people have declined to leave their homes.”

DeWine said those who have the means to leave should evacuate immediately, and those who need help evacuating the area should call 330-426-4341.

The Columbiana County Sheriff also said anyone with children in their homes who decline to evacuate “may be subject to arrest.”

This is a developing

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.