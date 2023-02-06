Jewelry theft inside SouthPark Mall

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the thieves who stole jewelry from inside SouthPark Mall.

The crime was noticed just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

According to Strongsville police, the thieves broke the security glass at Piercing Pagoda and stole an undetermined amount of jewelry.

There are no arrests or description of the suspects.

On Jan. 27, three people stole $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern Mall in North Olmsted.

Police believe two of the suspects stood watch, while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk.

North Olmsted police said the suspects remain on the loose.

It is not known at this time if the same suspects were involved in both crimes.

