‘A lot of people don’t want to leave their house’: Red Cross official in East Palestine

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews remain on the scene in East Palestine following a train derailment Friday evening.

On Sunday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials issued an evacuation order for residents living within a mile of the crash site due to the risk of explosion.

According to officials, a drastic temperature change took place in a rail car Sunday evening, creating the explosion risk. If an explosion happened, deadly shrapnel could travel up to a mile.

Around 20 people spent Sunday night inside the evacuation center at East Palestine High School at 360 W. Grant St.

“Giving people a safe place to come, some of them have no place else to go. So we’re running this, we’ve got some food, water, set them up with cots. It’s not the best thing to be in an evacuation shelter, but it’s better than sleeping in your car,” said Charles Emick with the Red Cross.

As of Sunday evening, more than 500 people refused to leave their homes, said officials.

Those who need help evacuating the area should call 330-426-4341.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff, those with children in their homes who decline to evacuate may be subject to arrest.

“Chaotic. A lot of people don’t want to leave their house. They don’t understand what the dangers are. Some of them have pets in their homes. It’s hard to convince them to get out,” said Emick.

The Ohio National Guard, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Ohio Emergency Management Agency officials, and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agents are also assisting.

