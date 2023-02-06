Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a 23-year-old man shot the victim just before noon on Feb. 1 in the 3000 block of West 25th Street.

Police did not name the suspect but said he has been arrested.

First responders treated the victim on scene before taking him to MetroHealth, where he later died from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to police.

Officers said the 44-year-old and suspect were involved in a fight that escalated to the victim being shot.

There is no word yet on charges against the suspect.

