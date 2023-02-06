2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man arrested in deadly shooting on Cleveland’s West Side

Man shot on Cleveland's West Side, police say
Man shot on Cleveland's West Side, police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 44-year-old man died from his injuries Friday after being shot on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a 23-year-old man shot the victim just before noon on Feb. 1 in the 3000 block of West 25th Street.

Police did not name the suspect but said he has been arrested.

VIDEO: Man shot on Cleveland's West Side, police say

First responders treated the victim on scene before taking him to MetroHealth, where he later died from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to police.

Officers said the 44-year-old and suspect were involved in a fight that escalated to the victim being shot.

There is no word yet on charges against the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Train derailment, hazardous situation in East Palestine
‘Risk of death’ if residents do not evacuate in East Palestine before controlled explosion, says Gov. DeWine
Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency
Cleveland police: 29-year-old man shot multiple times in fatal shooting
Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire
Firefighters battle hazardous Euclid warehouse fire
Train derailment expert, DeRoos interview