2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer but active week ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several systems will be impacting our area this week. We are starting off on a quiet note though today. Low cloud cover this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. It’ll be colder compared to yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A fast moving cold front will pass through tomorrow. Warming takes place in advance of the front. Temperatures will be rising later tonight through the 30s. A south wind increasing overnight as well. Expect a windy and mild day tomorrow. South to SW winds will gust over 35 mph at times. Scattered showers in the area through early afternoon. We think rain amounts will be fairly light given the system is fast moving. A stronger system will be coming in from the south later Wednesday. Heavier rain is in the forecast Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Above average temperatures for much of this week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Above average temperatures for much of this week
19 First Alert Temperature Tracker shows daytime highs into the lower and middle 40s Sunday...
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying above freezing Sunday, warmer with rain next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying above freezing Sunday, warmer with rain next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying above freezing Sunday, warmer with rain next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying above freezing Sunday, warmer with rain next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying above freezing Sunday, warmer with rain next week