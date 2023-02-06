Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer but active week ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several systems will be impacting our area this week. We are starting off on a quiet note though today. Low cloud cover this morning will give way to some sun this afternoon. It’ll be colder compared to yesterday. Afternoon temperatures in the 30s. A fast moving cold front will pass through tomorrow. Warming takes place in advance of the front. Temperatures will be rising later tonight through the 30s. A south wind increasing overnight as well. Expect a windy and mild day tomorrow. South to SW winds will gust over 35 mph at times. Scattered showers in the area through early afternoon. We think rain amounts will be fairly light given the system is fast moving. A stronger system will be coming in from the south later Wednesday. Heavier rain is in the forecast Wednesday night.

