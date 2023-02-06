Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer week ahead; showers possible Tuesday and Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This will be an active week weather-wise but most of the active weather will be in the form of rain.

A few showers will move across the region tomorrow, and the day will certainly not be a washout.

Tuesday will also be quite mild for February with highs near 50 degrees.

Winds will be higher on Tuesday, coming in from the south at 10 to 20 mph sustained, gusting upwards of 30 to 40 mph.

Wednesday will be quiet before a very wet day on Thursday.

Widespread rain will move into the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Winds will pick up, gusting as high as 45 to 50 mph.

The rain will depart by Friday, and colder air will move into our region.

By Saturday, light snow will return to northeast Ohio.

