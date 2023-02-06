2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland officers discover man disemboweled in Ohio City

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 32-year-old man is hospitalized following a Friday morning incident in which he was disemboweled.

According to police, the incident took place ahead of 2:40 a.m. in the area of West 29th Street and Clinton Avenue in Ohio City.

Officers found a man there laying on the ground with stab wounds that left his intestines/organs outside of his body, according to a police report.

Multiple officers responded to the blood-covered scene to help the 32-year-old before EMS arrived.

According to the report, first responders took the victim, who has not been identified, to MetroHealth with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they took the victim’s fingerprints in order to make a positive identification.

DNA evidence potentially belonging to the suspect was collected on scene, the report said.

