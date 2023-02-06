Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Heights road rage incident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Cleveland Heights woman died Sunday after she was struck by a vehicle involved in a road rage incident, said Cleveland Heights police.

The accident happened in the area of Cedar Avenue and Lee Road around 7 p.m.

Cleveland Heights police said two drivers were involved in a “heated confrontation” in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas Station at the intersection of Lee and Essex Roads.

One of the drivers left the gas station parking lot at a high rate of speed and headed northbound on Lee Road.

When the car reached the Cedar Road intersection, police said the driver ran the red light and collided with a car traveling westbound on Cedar Road.

The impact spun out the westbound vehicle, which then crashed into the pedestrian.

Cleveland Heights police said Sophia Villanueva was walking in the intersection and suffered fatal injuries.

Detectives added the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

