Report: Joe Woods headed to Saints as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Woods wasn’t unemployed for long.

The New Orleans #Saints are expected to name Joe Woods their defensive coordinator, per sources. Woods, the Cleveland Browns DC from 2020-22, reunites with Dennis Allen from their Oakland Raiders days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2023

Woods, 52, was fired by the Browns on January 9.

He has 26 years of coaching experience, the last 18 in the NFL.

The Browns defense was 5th in the NFL against the pass and 25th against the run in 2022. It allowed 22.4 points per game and had 20 takeaways, which was 20th in the league.

Joe Woods was on Dennis Allen's Raiders staff as the defensive backs coach in 2014 and also held the same position in Denver. He was the Broncos DC in 2017-2018 and the Browns DC from 2020-2022. Broncos pass defense ranked 4th in 17, 20th in 18. Browns passing D: 22, 5, 5. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) February 6, 2023

Jim Schwartz was hired to replace Woods in Cleveland but the team has not announced any other changes to the defensive staff.

