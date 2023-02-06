Report: Joe Woods headed to Saints as defensive coordinator
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Woods wasn’t unemployed for long.
Woods, 52, was fired by the Browns on January 9.
He has 26 years of coaching experience, the last 18 in the NFL.
The Browns defense was 5th in the NFL against the pass and 25th against the run in 2022. It allowed 22.4 points per game and had 20 takeaways, which was 20th in the league.
Jim Schwartz was hired to replace Woods in Cleveland but the team has not announced any other changes to the defensive staff.
