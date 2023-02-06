Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening.

According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr.

The three young male suspects took off running when the officer drove by in a marked police vehicle, said police.

Police said the suspects then drove off at a high rate of speed in a dark colored Dodge SUV with no headlights on.

The officer started to pursue the vehicle and at one point on Bainbridge Road, police said speeds were estimated ta over 80 MPH.

Solon police then terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

When officers returned to the dealership, they discovered a broken window on one of the buildings; however, no vehicles were reported stolen.

