U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release.

Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals describe Griggs as a 6-foot man, 185 pounds, and has a beard.

Griggs is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Jeremy Griggs, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

