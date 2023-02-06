U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S., Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive Jeremy Griggs, according to a news release.

Griggs, 35, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Sandusky Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff’s office for drug trafficking, fleeing, and theft of a motor vehicle.

The U.S. Marshals describe Griggs as a 6-foot man, 185 pounds, and has a beard.

Griggs is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Jeremy Griggs, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

