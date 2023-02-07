2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Thursday for a steady morning rain followed by strong winds

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A windy and warm day today. Many temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range for a high. South to SW wind will gust over 33 mph at times. A cold front rolls through later this afternoon, but there will not be much rain with it. A dry day on tap for tomorrow. Low pressure developing in Texas today will gain strength and will begin to lift north. The center of the storm expected to be near Chicago midday Thursday. A strong cold front with this system will sweep through our area Thursday afternoon. A steady rain will develop late Wednesday night. Rain will be in the area Thursday morning. This will slow down the commute. Then the attention turns to a strong south wind that develops by afternoon. Winds could potentially gust over 45 mph at times. Power loss and property damage the main hazards here. A surge of spring like air Thursday as many high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

